Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Buys 543 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,816,319 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,575,528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397,905 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after acquiring an additional 392,065 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 5.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,245,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,147,135,000 after acquiring an additional 496,922 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,138,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $513,465,000 after acquiring an additional 94,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.8% during the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,059,557 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $379,630,000 after acquiring an additional 141,122 shares in the last quarter. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.24, for a total transaction of $886,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,976,447.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 237,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $41,743,050.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 893,821 shares of company stock worth $154,601,342. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DIS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $177.00 to $182.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.23.

Shares of DIS opened at $181.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.67 billion, a PE ratio of -113.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.61 and its 200-day moving average is $143.33. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $183.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

