Critical Comparison: On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) versus nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.68, indicating that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of nLIGHT shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for On Track Innovations and nLIGHT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A nLIGHT 0 2 4 1 2.86

nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $26.60, indicating a potential downside of 21.33%. Given nLIGHT’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe nLIGHT is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -32.63% -74.68% -24.42% nLIGHT -13.57% -9.52% -7.53%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares On Track Innovations and nLIGHT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.17 -$5.89 million N/A N/A nLIGHT $176.62 million 7.54 -$12.88 million ($0.24) -140.88

On Track Innovations has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT.

Summary

nLIGHT beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

On Track Innovations Company Profile

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc. develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products segment and Advanced Development segment. The Segment Laser Products includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components. The Segment Advanced Development includes the operating results of Nutronics since the date of acquisition. The company was founded by Scott H. Keeney, Mark DeVito and Jason Farmer in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, WA.

