Critical Review: Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) versus OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN)

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) and Renalytix AI (NASDAQ:RNLX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get OpGen alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations for OpGen and Renalytix AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Renalytix AI 0 1 1 0 2.50

OpGen presently has a consensus price target of $5.65, indicating a potential upside of 138.40%. Renalytix AI has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 14.26%. Given OpGen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OpGen is more favorable than Renalytix AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.3% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.6% of Renalytix AI shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of OpGen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OpGen and Renalytix AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $3.50 million 15.23 -$12.45 million ($6.90) -0.34 Renalytix AI N/A N/A -$9.84 million ($0.16) -160.38

Renalytix AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OpGen. Renalytix AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OpGen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Renalytix AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -586.99% -154.05% -68.88% Renalytix AI N/A N/A N/A

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc., a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. The company's products include Acuitas AMR Gene Panel, a vitro diagnostic test for the detection and identification of various bacterial nucleic acids and genetic determinants of antimicrobial resistance in urine specimens or bacterial colonies isolated from urine and other body sites; and QuickFISH and PNA FISH products, which are FDA-cleared and CE-marked diagnostic test designed to detect pathogens in positive blood cultures. In addition, it offers Acuitas Lighthouse informatics systems, a cloud-based HIPAA compliant informatics offerings, which combine clinical lab test results with patient and hospital information, and provide analytics and insights to enable manage MDROs in the hospital and patient care environment. OpGen, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with the New York State Department of Health to develop a solution to detect, track, and manage antimicrobial-resistant infections at healthcare institutions. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Renalytix AI Company Profile

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score. Renalytix AI plc has a license agreement with Mount Sinai Health System to develop and commercialize licensed products in connection with the application of artificial intelligence for the diagnosis of kidney disease; Joslin Diabetes Center, Inc. for developing and commercializing products for diagnosing and predicting kidney disease using biomarkers; and Kantaro Biosciences LLC for developing and commercializing laboratory tests for the detection of antibodies against SARS-CoV-2. Its products are used in kidney disease diagnosis and prognosis, clinical care, patient stratification for drug clinical trials, and drug target discovery. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for OpGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OpGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.