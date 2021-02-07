CROAT Hits 24-Hour Volume of $135.00 (CROAT)

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded 34.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last seven days, CROAT has traded 21% lower against the dollar. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $131,541.45 and $135.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CROAT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 36.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CROAT Coin Profile

CROAT (CRYPTO:CROAT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 85,228,331 coins. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

Buying and Selling CROAT

CROAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CROAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CROAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CROAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

