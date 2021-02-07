Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 705,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,189 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $112,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in Crown Castle International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,652,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,273,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,317 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Crown Castle International by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,319,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,190,000 after acquiring an additional 158,687 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 58.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,234,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,065,000 after acquiring an additional 822,902 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,116,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,886,000 after acquiring an additional 168,710 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,446,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,869,000 after purchasing an additional 547,049 shares in the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.15 per share, with a total value of $328,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,716.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James D. Young sold 6,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.32, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 186,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,675,093.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CCI. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $177.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock opened at $162.26 on Friday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 1 year low of $114.18 and a 1 year high of $180.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $156.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a market capitalization of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. Crown Castle International’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.