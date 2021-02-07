Crust (CRU) Achieves Market Cap of $14.16 Million

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Crust coin can now be purchased for about $8.73 or 0.00022939 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded up 19.9% against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $14.16 million and approximately $843,427.00 worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crust alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00007826 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001897 BTC.

Marscoin (MARS) traded down 31.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Crust

Crust (CRU) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 2,000,010 coins and its circulating supply is 1,622,908 coins. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official message board is medium.com/@CrustNetwork.

Buying and Selling Crust

Crust can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Crust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.