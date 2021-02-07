CryptoSoul (SOUL) One Day Volume Hits $1,737.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Over the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a total market cap of $118,968.86 and $1,737.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 44.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.67 or 0.00358720 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00009383 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 280,994,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 267,208,853 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io.

CryptoSoul Token Trading

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

