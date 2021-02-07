Culp (NYSE:CULP) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Culp (NYSE:CULP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

CULP stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a 12-month low of $5.28 and a 12-month high of $17.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $76.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.78 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts anticipate that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a positive change from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.52%.

In other news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 231,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,935,602. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the fourth quarter worth about $1,225,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Culp by 201.5% during the third quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the third quarter worth about $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

