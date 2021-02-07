Culp (NYSE:CULP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $19.00 target price on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.83% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

Get Culp alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of Culp stock opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $209.04 million, a P/E ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.52. Culp has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $17.88.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $76.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.78 million. Culp had a negative net margin of 10.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.83%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Culp will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert George Iv Culp sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $27,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Franklin N. Saxon sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $31,569.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,857 shares of company stock worth $82,569. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Culp by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 105,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 70,236 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Culp in the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Culp in the third quarter valued at $221,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Culp (CULP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Culp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Culp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.