CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Issues Earnings Results

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%.

CURO opened at $16.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $683.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 3.13. CURO Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CURO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CURO shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CURO Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 11,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $100,979.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 358,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,053,600.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,662,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 137,304 shares of company stock valued at $1,424,701. 51.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CURO Group Company Profile

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

