CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,681 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

CWH Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 77.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 57.1% during the third quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 45.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 704 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

NYSE:PNW opened at $77.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.25. The company has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $60.05 and a 52-week high of $105.51.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 69.60%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 12th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Further Reading: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.