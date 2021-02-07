CWH Capital Management Inc. Acquires 4,379 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

CWH Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,379 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,343,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

