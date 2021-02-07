CWH Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) by 75.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,665 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,027 shares during the quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 381.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEY opened at $18.16 on Friday. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $19.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

