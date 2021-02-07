CWH Capital Management Inc. Invests $11.60 Million in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

CWH Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 180,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,599,000. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 156.7% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 490.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $66.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.92. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.83 and a 12 month high of $67.05.

