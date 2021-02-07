CWH Capital Management Inc. Invests $612,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

CWH Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNF. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total value of $968,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,942.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $38.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.07. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

