Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Cwm LLC raised its position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) by 115.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,278 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its position in American Airlines Group by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 17,856 shares of the airline’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,774 shares of the airline’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 552,758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $8,717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,360 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 224,355 shares of the airline’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 19,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,739 shares of the airline’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,398 shares in the last quarter. 44.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The stock has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.82. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $30.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -19.77 earnings per share for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

