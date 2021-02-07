Cwm LLC Decreases Position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,478 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 957.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,935 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Vodafone Group during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VOD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

Vodafone Group stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.68. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $20.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.5325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 6.1%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 172.58%.

About Vodafone Group

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

