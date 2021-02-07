Cwm LLC Lowers Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cwm LLC lessened its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 36.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,521,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,116,264,000 after acquiring an additional 404,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,307,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,074,007,000 after acquiring an additional 74,839 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,214,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,014,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,233,000 after acquiring an additional 254,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 618,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,090,000 after acquiring an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PH stock opened at $279.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.39. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52 week low of $93.00 and a 52 week high of $293.80.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.77% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.62%.

In related news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 3,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.44, for a total transaction of $979,339.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,741,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Martin C. Maxwell sold 3,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.36, for a total transaction of $966,312.96. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,511,445. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.86.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

