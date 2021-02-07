DA Davidson Comments on CB Financial Services, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for CB Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.36. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 15.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

CBFV stock opened at $18.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.05 million, a P/E ratio of -10.86 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.90. CB Financial Services has a 1 year low of $16.25 and a 1 year high of $30.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in CB Financial Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,333,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CB Financial Services by 118.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 5,867 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CB Financial Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

