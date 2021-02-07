Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,719,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,921,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,856,000 after acquiring an additional 334,994 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,585,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,195,000 after acquiring an additional 781,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after acquiring an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sprouts Farmers Market has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.67.

Shares of NASDAQ SFM opened at $22.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

