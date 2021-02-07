Dash (DASH) One Day Volume Tops $1.11 Billion

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last seven days, Dash has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. One Dash coin can currently be purchased for $117.14 or 0.00305687 BTC on popular exchanges. Dash has a total market cap of $1.17 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.44 or 0.00035085 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003050 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $799.66 or 0.02086766 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000048 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000048 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 9,962,718 coins. Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dash is www.dash.org. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Difficulty retargets each blockBlock reward decreases each block according to the formula: BaseReward = (MSupply – A)/218, where MSupply = (264 – 1) atomic units and 'A' is amount of already generated coinsPOW mechanism is a voting system for users”

Dash Coin Trading

Dash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

