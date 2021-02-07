Databroker Hits Market Cap of $1.89 Million (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. Databroker has a market cap of $1.89 million and $82.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Databroker has traded 59.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Databroker token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00063360 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.28 or 0.01244868 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.10 or 0.06808819 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00006655 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052062 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00023299 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.94 or 0.00033965 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC.

About Databroker

Databroker is a token. It launched on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,970,213 tokens. Databroker’s official message board is medium.com/databrokerdao. Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO. The official website for Databroker is databrokerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Databroker

Databroker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

