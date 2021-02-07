Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.06.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DDOG. Zacks Investment Research cut Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Datadog from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.90. 3,164,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.49 and a quick ratio of 6.49. Datadog has a 1 year low of $28.88 and a 1 year high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.33 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,032,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 469,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $48,197,992.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,318,627 shares of company stock worth $230,171,094. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Datadog by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,216,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,434,000 after buying an additional 3,032,965 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Datadog by 410.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,960,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,144 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 21.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,876,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,864,000 after purchasing an additional 506,450 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Datadog by 4.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,432,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,468,000 after purchasing an additional 366,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 207.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,106,000 after purchasing an additional 291,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

