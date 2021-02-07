David M. Obstler Sells 8,700 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,003,110.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,335 shares in the company, valued at $9,032,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3,828.72 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.49, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.96.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $154.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.33 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 45.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Datadog from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

