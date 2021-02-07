David Smith Purchases 173,939 Shares of Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) Stock

Kavango Resources Plc (LON:KAV) insider David Smith acquired 173,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, with a total value of £492,247.37 ($643,124.34).

Shares of KAV stock opened at GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.83. The firm has a market cap of £8.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06. Kavango Resources Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

About Kavango Resources

Kavango Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company primarily in Botswana. The company explores for nickel, copper, zinc, cobalt, and other base metals. Its principal exploration asset is the Kalahari Suture Zone project that covers an area of 5,573 square kilometers located in the southwest of Botswana; the Ditau Project that covers an area of 1,386 square kilometers; and the kalahari copper belt project located in Botswana.

