Dawson James Begins Coverage on ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX)

Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of ADiTx Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADTX) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADTX opened at $3.44 on Thursday. ADiTx Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $9.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADiTx Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 61,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

About ADiTx Therapeutics

ADiTx Therapeutics, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing nucleic acid-based technologies for addressing the rejection of transplanted organs, autoimmune diseases, and allergies. The company is developing Apoptotic DNA Immunotherapy (ADi), a nucleic acid-based technology that utilizes an approach, which mimics the way the body naturally induces tolerance to its own tissues.

