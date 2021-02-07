Day & Ennis LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 55.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 909.1% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 677.4% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $117.83 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.56 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.90.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

