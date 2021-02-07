Day & Ennis LLC Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 293.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $124.89 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.66 and a 1-year high of $125.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

