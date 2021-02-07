Day & Ennis LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 345.2% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellecapital International Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $247.12 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $236.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $247.58.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

