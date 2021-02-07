Day & Ennis LLC Has $3.81 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Day & Ennis LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Novak Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $6,162,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $410,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 33,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $876,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $141.81 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $140.48 and its 200 day moving average is $133.54.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

