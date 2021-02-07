Day & Ennis LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 355.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,878 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 67.4% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.8% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,958 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 38,228.8% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 64,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $110.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.11. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $104.79 and a 1-year high of $111.31.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.