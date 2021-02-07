Day & Ennis LLC Invests $307,000 in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Day & Ennis LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $43.32 on Friday. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $44.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.63.

About SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

