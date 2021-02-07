Day & Ennis LLC Sells 308 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Day & Ennis LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stairway Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 296,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,137,000 after acquiring an additional 46,275 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 11,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 29,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

IWM opened at $221.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $205.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.63. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $95.69 and a 52-week high of $221.84.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

