Day & Ennis LLC Sells 630 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Day & Ennis LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of Day & Ennis LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Day & Ennis LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $6,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000.

BATS:EFG opened at $102.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day moving average is $94.05. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

