Day & Ennis LLC Takes $217,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 650.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $101.49 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.12.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

