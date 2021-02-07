DCM Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 680 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after buying an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after buying an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after buying an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,200,713,000 after buying an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $994,206,000 after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $35.63 on Friday, hitting $2,098.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,535,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $2,116.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,800.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,655.90.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,157.78.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 52 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,757.54, for a total transaction of $91,392.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,963,172.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.