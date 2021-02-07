DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 18,213 Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,213 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OC. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $950.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.71.

Shares of OC stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $82.15. 711,284 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,628. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $87.89. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.82.

Owens Corning announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 3rd that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.91%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

