DCM Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 66,535 Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 66,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for about 1.0% of DCM Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,608,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,958,000 after buying an additional 3,404,041 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,656,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,816,000 after buying an additional 2,385,840 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,010,000 after buying an additional 1,166,970 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,301,000 after buying an additional 1,162,570 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,067,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

JEF traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $25.51. 4,283,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,498,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.46.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.61. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Analysts forecast that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. This is an increase from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.64%.

JEF has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a diversified financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

