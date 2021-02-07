DCM Advisors LLC Invests $1.93 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,309 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,000. T-Mobile US comprises about 1.1% of DCM Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 48.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 46.1% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $5.32 on Friday, hitting $125.28. 10,319,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,423,213. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $120.77. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $135.54. The company has a market capitalization of $155.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

TMUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $124.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $172.00 target price on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised T-Mobile US from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

In other news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

