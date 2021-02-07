Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,354,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 27.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 262,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,783,000 after buying an additional 57,334 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 628.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 23,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after buying an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 244.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after buying an additional 3,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $316.73 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a twelve month low of $78.70 and a twelve month high of $336.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.01 by $1.98. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 11.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.87, for a total transaction of $5,036,299.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,539,028.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.50, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 26,886 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,031. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,870 shares of company stock worth $12,849,659. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $240.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $302.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.63.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

