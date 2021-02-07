Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $65,271,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,548,591 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,700,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,270 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,393,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 13,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $498,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,957.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $1,917,139.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 190,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,895,252. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $41.15 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $60.03. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.46.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Delta Air Lines from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Argus raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

