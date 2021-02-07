Delta Asset Management LLC TN Has $28,000 Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 198.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,217,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 15,424.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,395,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,337 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 781,854 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after purchasing an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Texas Instruments by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $169.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $175.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 61.05%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total transaction of $19,208,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,167 shares in the company, valued at $106,228,793.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 480,817 shares of company stock worth $81,336,262 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

