DePay (DEPAY) Market Cap Achieves $130.52 Million

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. DePay has a total market cap of $130.52 million and $17,229.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DePay has traded 15.4% higher against the dollar. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00005338 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DePay alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002578 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00050636 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.88 or 0.00177471 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00062300 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00062535 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.75 or 0.00231226 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00073049 BTC.

DePay Coin Profile

DePay’s total supply is 63,000,000 coins.

DePay Coin Trading

DePay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.