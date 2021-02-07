Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target to $300.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.51% from the stock’s current price.

APD has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.07.

Shares of APD stock opened at $253.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals has a 52 week low of $167.43 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $276.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.83.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,548 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

