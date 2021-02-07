Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Markel (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,125.00

Markel (NYSE:MKL) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

MKL has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $1,033.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Markel from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,121.60.

Shares of NYSE MKL opened at $1,099.51 on Thursday. Markel has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,008.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,015.51.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Markel by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Markel by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that consist principally of fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

