Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Price Target to $25.00

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VNE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veoneer from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Veoneer from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Veoneer to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Veoneer from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.10.

Shares of NYSE VNE opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.66. Veoneer has a twelve month low of $5.25 and a twelve month high of $29.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. Veoneer had a negative net margin of 40.13% and a negative return on equity of 30.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 83.7% during the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Veoneer by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors own 26.26% of the company’s stock.

Veoneer Company Profile

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of automotive safety electronics. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. It offers automotive radars, mono-and stereo-vision cameras, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assist systems (ADAS), electronic control units, airbag control units and crash sensors, brake control systems, and ADAS software for highly automated driving (HAD) and autonomous driving (AD).

