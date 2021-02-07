Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) Receives €17.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) (ETR:DEQ) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €17.41 ($20.48).

DEQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Baader Bank set a €17.80 ($20.94) price objective on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €18.40 ($21.65) price target on shares of Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) alerts:

DEQ traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €17.30 ($20.35). 111,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.23. Deutsche EuroShop AG has a 52-week low of €9.28 ($10.92) and a 52-week high of €25.74 ($30.28). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €14.38.

About Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F)

Deutsche EuroShop AG is a German-based international real estate investment company headquartered in Hamburg. It is the largest German investor in shopping centers, and the country's only publicly traded company to do so exclusively. At the end of 2010 the firm held investments in 18 properties, of which 14 were in Germany, two in Poland and one each in Austria and Hungary.

Read More: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche EuroShop AG (DEQ.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.