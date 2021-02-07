Dev Protocol Price Reaches $5.53 on Top Exchanges (DEV)

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Dev Protocol has traded up 14.5% against the US dollar. One Dev Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $5.53 or 0.00014539 BTC on exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market cap of $3.90 million and $440,361.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000200 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002564 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dev Protocol

DEV is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,729,091 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,813 tokens. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dev Protocol’s official website is devprtcl.com.

Dev Protocol Token Trading

