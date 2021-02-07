DEX (DEX) Hits Market Cap of $8.78 Million

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. DEX has a market capitalization of $8.78 million and approximately $90,812.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DEX has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for $0.0458 or 0.00000118 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.64 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.87 or 0.01139087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,485.23 or 0.06421196 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00051393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023278 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00017046 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00033086 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a token. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DEX is www.coinbit.co.kr.

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

DEX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

