DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Now Covered by Analysts at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Gordon Haskett’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 7.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wedbush raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Stephens initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.48.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $75.80.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $1.07. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William J. Colombo sold 47,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total transaction of $2,850,357.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,141,683.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Lauren R. Hobart sold 32,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.58, for a total value of $2,185,155.60. Following the transaction, the president now owns 199,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,281,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 193,860 shares of company stock valued at $12,308,334. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

